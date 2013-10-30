Final Days of a Fallen Woman: Sandra Dallas’ novel of the Wild West

After her younger sister is brutally murdered in a brothel, socialite Beret Osmundsen, the spunky and sympathetic lead character in Sandra Dallas’s new historical novel Fallen Women , leaves her comfortable life in Manhattan and heads west to Denver to investigate her sister’s final days. Beret is stunned to discover that her beloved baby sister, from whom she has been estranged for more than a year, was in fact working as a prostitute after fleeing New York and that she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Upon arriving in the Wild West of the late 1800s, Beret dramatically rushes into the local police department and demands to be a part of the investigation into her sister’s murder. Atypical for the time, Beret soon teams up with Detective Sergeant Mick McCauley as they follow the clues to solve the crime. The sordid investigation takes the unlikely duo from the seedy underbelly of Denver to the highest echelon of society, quickly proving to be more complicated than it first appeared as the pair find themselves caught in one dangerous situation after another. Fallen Women is an engrossing tale that transports readers back to the Gilded Age of American society with exact historical accuracy, compelling characters and a sinister storyline.

Sandra Dallas is a New York Times bestselling writer who has authored an impressive 13 adult novels, one young-adult novel and 10 nonfiction books. A graduate of the University of Denver, Dallas spent a quarter century working as a reporter for Business Week . Sandra Dallas will speak at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in an event sponsored by Boswell Book Co. at the Mequon Public Library (11345 N. Cedarburg Road, just north of Mequon Road). She will speak at 7 p.m. that same day at Oconomowoc’s Books & Company, 1039 Summit Ave.