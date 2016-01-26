Be Fluent in Body Language

Harvard Business School professor and social psychologist Amy Cuddy is renowned for her 2012 TED Talk on how body language shapes not only the impressions that others have of us, but moreover our own thinking. Viewed more than 30 million times, this powerful talk showed how “power posing” for as little as two minutes before entering into a stressful situation can impact one’s chances of a successful outcome.

Now Cuddy brings her research to the page with Presence: Bringing your Boldest Self to your Biggest Challenges. To Cuddy, presence encompasses everything from confidence and authenticity to passion and enthusiasm. The author’s fascinating and thought-provoking new book is filled with her own personal stories as well as practical and interesting narratives, along with cutting-edge research that will enthrall and deeply resonate with readers.

Whether it is a dreaded job interview, a difficult family conversation or a maddening work presentation, everyone wants to achieve a positive outcome. Presence demonstrates how small changes can help us to perform at our best, no matter how challenging the situation. Cuddy’s research proves that these small changes, or “tweaks,” can help us alter not only our behavior in these intense moments, but our very minds, resulting in us truly becoming the people we aspire to be.

Cuddy will appear in conversation with WUWM Lake Effect host Bonnie North on 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Boswell Book Co. Tickets can be purchased online for $30, a cost that includes a copy of Presence.

Book Happening:

Nicholas Petrie

6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29

Greendale Public Library

5647 Broad St., Greendale

Local author Nicholas Petrie has earned rave reviews for his debut novel, The Drifter . This tightly paced thriller introduces Peter Ash, a Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is trying to cope with his PTSD while helping his friend’s widow with some home repairs. Trouble escalates when he finds a nasty dog and a suitcase full of cash and explosives under her porch. Boswell Book Co. will provide copies for sale. (Lisa Kaiser)