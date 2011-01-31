Baseball salvation was granted to our city in 1953, when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee and became an instant hit with the fans. The Milwaukee Braves soon astounded America and solidified a place in history by winning the 1957 World Series against the hated New York Yankees. The Braves played only 13 seasons in Milwaukee, but they were often the envy of the league because of their extremely loyal fans, who regularly filled County Stadium.

The Milwaukee Braves have a number of heroes in Cooperstown, including the legendary Hank Aaron and Warren Spahn. Sadly, however, in a tough day for fans, the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1965. Even after Bud Selig brought back baseball in the form of the Milwaukee Brewers in 1970, many fans continued to call the team the Braves.

Chock full of memories, dreams and baseball lore, Tom Andrews and Rich Wolfe’s For Milwaukee Braves Fans Only! (Lone Wolfe Press) is a must-read for anyone who loves baseballand especially for those who grew up during the Braves’ heyday.