Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin (The History Press), by Martin Hintz

Shepherd Express writer Martin Hintz istireless, turning out innumerable articles and over 100 books. His latest, Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin, is a grabbag of often amusing true stories from the Badger State. Some of them will befamiliar to students of the state’s history, such as Ed Gein’s grave robbing,the anti-draft riots of the Civil War and the bomb that tore through aMilwaukee police station in 1917, allegedly the work of Italian anarchists. Butwho knew that pink lemonade was invented here? Or that the last sighting of apassenger pigeon in the wild occurred in Babcock, Wis., in 1899? If a Wisconsinversion of trivial pursuit existed, ForgottenTales would be the book to study.

MartinHintz talks about his new book at Boswell Book Co., 7 p.m., June 16; and atNext Chapter Bookshop, 7 p.m., July 14.