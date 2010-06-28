Former CIA Agent Visits Mystery One Bookstore

×

Fictional characters whose lives read like real-life news stories aboutwar and political intrigue are brought into sharp focus in Inside Out, the new cutting-edge novel by Barry Eisler.

Given their relevancy to today’s political climate, stories of torture,“ghost detainees” and violations of civil liberties naturally capture ourinterest. Oftentimes, these stories also draw intense criticism, especially ifthe story includes topics as controversial as waterboarding. But Eisler doesn’tshy away from the details in Inside Outandwith good reason. Who better to write about the secrets of the CIA than aformer CIA operative? Eisler is a one-time covert agent whose background at Langley lends him thecredentials to write about black-ops government agents and espionage in anauthentic, authoritative voice.





In his latest release, Eisler returns with a rousing mystery completewith the powerful, intricate plots and complex characters that have establishedhim as a best-selling author. The fast-paced story of Inside Out unfolds early as black-ops soldier Ben Treven findshimself in a Manila jail after beating a manto death. Treven, who does not take well to incarceration, receives afortuitous visit from his former commander. The commander offers a release fromjail if Treven is willing to find and eliminate a rogue operator who has stolentapes of CIA torture and is using them against Washington. When Treven accepts the deal, heplunges into a spine-tingling crusade against hit men and mercenaries amidincreasing pressure from the White House. This high-stakes thriller is anunending adventure filled with duplicitous cover-ups and contemporary politics,written in a style that is both convincing and astute.





Now a full-time writer, Eisler is most famous for his John Rain novels,a series of books that have won the Barry Award and the Gumshoe Award for “BestThriller of the Year” and have been translated into more than a dozenlanguages. Eisler is a Cornell Law Schoolgraduate who resides in the San Francisco Bay Area. He will be signing booksand discussing Inside Out at Mystery One Bookstore on Wednesday,July 7, at 7 p.m.