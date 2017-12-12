Fox-Nahem: The Design Vision of Joe Nahem (Abrams), by Anthony Iannacci

Some of the rooms photographed for this handsome coffee-table book are dwellings of the tragically rich—the hopeless trendies who’d pay millions for a piece of Damien Hirst. But interior designer Joe Nahem has had a variety of (wealthy) clients (Robert Downey Jr. penned the forward), many of them with refined sensibilities and a flair for the theatrical. The New Yorker sometimes presents clients with his own bespoke sofas, tables and even undulating walls, coordinating them with antiques and artifacts from all over. Rich textures and colors are often set against white architectural backdrops, setting tension between objects and their setting. The spaces he works with are inevitably enviable, whether Long Island retreats or Manhattan penthouses.