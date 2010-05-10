Fractured Tales of Milwaukee’s East Side: A True Story About the Germans, the Poles, the Irish, the Jews, the Italians, and the Greeks (AuthorHouse), by Thelma “Queen Tillie” Kamuchey and Jim “Rabbi” Hanley

×

During the 1960s the East Side became Milwaukee’s hipster mecca; before then, itwas a typical, closely packed working-class neighborhood. Jim Hanley and ThelmaKamuchey, children growing up on the East Sidein the 1940s and ’50s, recount their memories in Fractured Tales of Milwaukee’s East Side. You don’t have to havelived in the district at that time to relate to their stories; even kidsgrowing up elsewhere in town as recently as the ’60s will recall the bar onevery corner, the thrill of a bus or trolley ride to Wisconsin Avenue and therare treat of eating out in a city that knew how to stretch a dollar. It was anera, however, that younger generations might have trouble understanding, onewithout computer games or tightly organized after-school schedules, but withlots of shenanigans in the streets and parks.

Hanley will discuss the book at 2 p.m.May 15 at Boswell Book Co.