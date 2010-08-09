‘Freshwater Boys’ Explores Life Along Lake Michigan

×

Twelve millionpeople live along the shores of Lake Michigan, a body of water that plays avital role for residents of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Michigan,the state with the farthest-reaching freshwater coastline, is likewise the backdrop for a newly issuedshort-story collection, Freshwater Boys,by Adam Schuitema.

This modern,captivating compendium balances nature and the human spirit through a series ofpoignant coming-of-age experiences set in and around the shores of Lake Michigan. Wisconsinites will be able to envision thedunes and rocky shores described therein as each narrator happens upon Lake Michigan in a myriad of styles, sometimes tranquiland oftentimes chaotic.





The 11 chronicles ofFreshwater Boys range from aharrowing search for a missing child to a forlorn hermit’s death and itsstartling imprint on an adolescent, but each is intertwined by the virtues of Lake Michigan. Every anecdote captures the quintessenceof the Midwest as the storytellers wanderforests, amble atop sand drifts and endure our formidable seasons.





In this set of crispand effective narratives, central characters are chiefly male figuresprogressing and maturing from childhood to manhood, struggling to handlesociety’s ideal image of masculinity and sophistication. Each passage is anintimate portrayal of boys and men who are submerged in bewilderment and doubt,attempting torecognize and appreciate a life that behaves like water: mysterious and darkwhile at the same time refreshing andpeaceful.





Schuitema has beenpublished in numerous magazines, including NorthAmerican Review, TriQuarterly andCrazyhorse. A Midwestern native, Schuitemaearned his MFA and Ph.D. from Western Michigan Universityand currently teaches English at KendallCollege in Grand Rapids, Mich.Schuitema will discuss Freshwater Boysat Boswell Book Co. on Thursday,Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.