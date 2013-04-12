A Funny Contemplation

Humor and religion may not seem synonymous, especially these days, but theologian Daniel Maguire merges the two in his funny and contemplative new book A Merry Memoir of Sex, Death, and Religion . This enlightening memoir proves that life’s difficulties should never cause someone to abandon his/her sense of humor. Told through episodic chronicles, Maguire’s tale offers readers valuable insights infused with outrageous humor.

This intelligent story shares a unique peek inside the Catholic Church as told by a liberally-minded man who was condemned by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for his views on contraception, abortion and same-sex marriage. Through his story, Maguire shares his experiences getting into and out of the priesthood and offers up an alternative Catholic Church. Infused with humor and told with artfully entertaining real-life anecdotes, A Merry Memoir of Sex, Death, and Religion looks at three basic elements of the human condition—sex, death, and religion—in a new and personalized way.

Daniel Maguire teaches moral theology and ethics at Marquette University. He is the author of 14 books and 250 articles that have appeared in publications including The Atlantic and The New York Times. Maguire has been hailed as “America’s most respected Catholic social ethicist” and was listed in Ms. Magazine ’s Tenth Anniversary issue as one of the 40 male heroes of the past decade. He is a past president of the Society of Christian Ethics and has previously taught at Notre Dame and Trinity College in Dublin. Maguire will speak at Boswell Book Co. on Tuesday, April 16, at 7 p.m.