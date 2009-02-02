The Future’s So Bright, I Can’t Bear To Look (Nation Books/The Perseus Books Group), by Tom Tomorrow

If laughter is the best medicine, then prepare for a healthy dose of healing with Tom Tomorrow's new collection of "This Modern World" comic strips, where President Bush and Vice President Cheney are secretly radical left-wingers and Hillary Clinton won't take a hard stand on state-approved torture. The "comedy" is often tinged with the ambiguity that has shaped America's political and social landscape. While Tomorrow could be considered a mad prophet of comic doom, his humor, while provocative, is still humor at heart and seeks to strike a well-needed balance between America's dichotomous ideas of good and evil, right and wrong, and conservative vs. liberal. Since the late-'80s Tomorrow has used hilarity to forge equilibrium in our troubled times. Love him or hate him, Tom Tomorrow will force people to laugh, if only at themselves.