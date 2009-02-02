If laughter is the best medicine, then prepare for a healthy dose of healing with Tom Tomorrow's new collection of "This Modern World" comic strips, where President Bush and Vice President Cheney are secretly radical left-wingers and Hillary Clinton won't take a hard stand on state-approved torture. The "comedy" is often tinged with the ambiguity that has shaped America's political and social landscape. While Tomorrow could be considered a mad prophet of comic doom, his humor, while provocative, is still humor at heart and seeks to strike a well-needed balance between America's dichotomous ideas of good and evil, right and wrong, and conservative vs. liberal. Since the late-'80s Tomorrow has used hilarity to forge equilibrium in our troubled times. Love him or hate him, Tom Tomorrow will force people to laugh, if only at themselves.
The Future’s So Bright, I Can’t Bear To Look (Nation Books/The Perseus Books Group), by Tom Tomorrow
Book Review
