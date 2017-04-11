Gauguin: The Other World (SelfMadeHero), by Fabrizio Dori

The art of Paul Gauguin, among the most distinctive early modern painters, represented modernism’s paradoxical drive to embrace the primeval. Italian artist Fabrizio Dori captures the sense of primeval mystery that suffuses Gauguin’s painting and replicates the spirit of the French expatriate’s sensibility in shape and color. Gauguin: The Other World is a graphic biography focused on the artist’s Tahitian sojourn but addressing the misery he caused through his private life and the mixed response his art received from contemporaries. The Other World is an imaginative, sometimes hallucinatory take on a familiar painter from one of art history’s febrile chapters.