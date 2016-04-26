George Sand in ‘Dream Lover’

Parisian Amantine-Lucile-Aurore Dupin, known for most of her life under the pseudonym George Sand, was a flamboyant and accomplished literary figure in 19th-century Europe. Despite her wide-ranging artistic success and unconventional social mores, Sand remains little known. The latest by bestselling author Elizabeth Berg beautifully captures Sand’s essence in a revealing novel that lays bare the writer’s famous eccentricities as well as her numerous scandalous affairs.

In The Dream Lover , Sand and the iconic city she inhabited both come vividly to life in Berg’s alluring biography to create a detailed, historically illuminating portrait of a female artist considered a genius of her time. The book picks up after Sand has left her husband and children for a wilder, freer life in the center of one of Europe’s grandest metropolises living amongst a famous group of friends and lovers that included Frédéric Chopin, Victor Hugo and others. Rich with historical detail, The Dream Lover recounts the tumultuous life of a brilliant woman determined to live out her artistic dreams. It is a sensual and personal account that showcases the author’s award-winning storytelling style, making for a highly captivating, entertaining and fascinating read.

Berg is the bestselling author of more than 20 books, including Durable Goods and Joy School , both of which were selected as American Library Association Best Books of the Year. Berg will speak at a special event hosted at Lyndon Sculpture Gardens and co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co., Bronze Optical and Milwaukee Reads at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Book Happening:

Sally Mann

7 p.m., Saturday, April 30

Boswell Book Company

2559 N. Downer Ave.

In Hold Still, famed American photographer Sally Mann has created a thought-provoking memoir that is part narrative, part images. As she recounts her Southern roots with wickedly funny and riveting stories, Mann unveils a stunning family portrait that entwines racism, violence and secrecy. Boswell Book Co. is pleased to welcome author Sally Mann to the store for a ticketed event.