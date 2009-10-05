Gilded Youth: Three Lives in France’s Belle Epoque (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Kate Cambor

×

They are not familiar to most of us, but theirassociations are well known: Jeanne Hugo was Victor Hugo’s granddaughter,Jean-Baptiste Charcot was the son of a respected neurologist who mentoredSigmund Freud, and Leon Daudet was the son of popular writer Alphonse Daudet.As children of France’scultural elite, they knew each other well. In Gilded Youth, Kate Cambor opens their lives as windows onto thelost world of Europe at the turn of the lastcentury. A beautiful writer, she crafts biographical detail into lucid proseilluminating a universal story of childhood dreams wilting under the dry,burning sun of reality.