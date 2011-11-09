Gimbels Has It! (History Press), by Michael J. Lisicky

Thrift was once as vital to Milwaukee as beer, and for the city's thrifty citizens, Gimbels was a department store in their own image—until the rise of homogenized national budget chains. Gimbels Has It! tells of the Jewish-American entrepreneurial family and their stores in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and New York as well as Milwaukee. Little-known facts emerge: Gimbels anticipated Michael Pollan by introducing “pure food” to their counters early in the last century, and the Milwaukee branch had its own buyers catering to the local market. For older residents, Gimbels Has It! will recall fond memories of the store's wonderful diner, Tasty Town, and its Christmas mascot, Billie the Brownie. (David Luhrssen)