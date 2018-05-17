× Expand Malin Fezehai Photograph: Malin Fezehai

From where did humanity’s ideas of God come? How did those ideas evolve? Speculative histories of God have been written long before the popularity of Karen Armstrong and the list of titles continues to lengthen.

One of the most influential new thinkers on the subject, Reza Aslan, rose to attention with his New York Times number one bestselling account of Jesus, Zealot. His latest book, God: A Human History, attempts to trace the evolution of our species’ concepts of the divine. His conclusions are rooted in an observation on human psychology: we are “inherently biased toward ‘humanizing’ whatever phenomena we encounter.” Perhaps his sympathies are close to the Sufi idea. As he explains Sufism, “God is not the creator of everything that exists. God is everything that exists,”

Milwaukee documentarians and composers. Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski, have been interviewing ​notable minds in the field of consciousness studies and the origins of religious belief. The couple has aggregated their work at 11th Story's YouTube channel. To read their intervie with Aslan, go to: http://www.11thstory.com/interviews/aslan

