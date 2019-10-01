Going ‘Full Throttle’ with Horror Writer Joe Hill

Writer Joe Hill used to be best-known for being the son of horror writer Stephen King. Now, after the release of best-selling novels like NOS4A2 and multiple literary awards, including the British Fantasy Award and an Eisner Award for his comic series, Locke & Key, Hill’s credentials loudly speak for themselves.

His new short story collection, Full Throttle, pumps out 13 timeless tales that, true to form, each unfold with delicious drama and provide sharp and often terrifying observations of our current world. Every work of short fiction blends surreal ubiquity and petrifying possibility to create a fascinating collection that arrives just in time for Halloween. To celebrate the chilling power of a good story, Boswell Book Co. will welcome Hill to a free event (registration required) at the bookstore at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Despite the obvious comparisons to the work of his father, Hill, who chose to use the abbreviated form of his name (a reference to labor leader Joe Hill) is widely regarded on his own merit, and his writing has been much honored. Hill’s first book, 20th Century Ghosts, won the Bram Stoker Award for Best Fiction Collection, and his 2010 debut novel, Horns, was made into a movie starring Daniel Radcliffe.