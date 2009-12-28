The Good Soldiers (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by David Finkel

×

Pulitzer Prize-winningreporter David Finkel spent eight months in Iraq with Battalion 2-16, betweenJanuary 2007 and January 2008. The 2-16 was deployed to Baghdadas part of President Bush’s new strategy for Iraq, a drastic troop increase andcounterinsurgency effort known as “the surge.” The unpopular president,committed to an unpopular war, had once again made an unpopular decision and,as the country engaged in heated debates, the 2-16 went to war. The Good Soldiers isFinkel’s deeply personal and heartbreaking account of the surgeand of the nature of warfare in general. But it is the devastating loss of lifeand welfare that renders The GoodSoldiers unforgettable.