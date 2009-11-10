Good Times, Bad Times

GoodTimes, Bad Times is credited to Jerry Prochnicky andRalph Hulett, who previously co-authored WholeLottaLed: Our Flight with LedZeppelin. Hulett provides a chronicle of the band’s career, which began 40years ago and was wisely put on hiatus with the death of drummer John Bonham.As its subtitle promises, the bulk of the book is devoted to photographs,although the pictures don’t tell the entire story. Most were snapped by alegion of photographers with backstage passes in the mid-‘70s and are ofvarying qualitymany have the graininess of newsprint. Fans might be interestednevertheless because most had never been published.
One 1973 picture from an end of tour party isenlightening in view of the current controversy over Roman Polanski’s long-agosexual adventures with an underage girl in Los Angeles. The photo shows JimmyPage with his “companion,” Lori Maddox. The caption notes, “She was justfourteen years old when he first met her.” Times certainly have changed.