In his perceptive forward to Good Times, Bad Times: A Visual Biography ofthe Ultimate Band (published by Abrams), veteran Rolling Stone critic Anthony DeCurtis calls LedZeppelin “simultaneously the last band of the sixties and the first band of theseventies.” When placed on the timeline of history, Led Zeppelin represented acusp where the heady, world-embracing spirit of the ‘60s counterculture beganto withdraw into the high-decibel assault of ‘70s rock. They helped put heavymetal at the forefront of the post-Woodstock era and through virtuosity and thediversity of their influences, were better at it than anyone following theirsteps.

GoodTimes, Bad Times is credited to Jerry Prochnicky andRalph Hulett, who previously co-authored WholeLottaLed: Our Flight with LedZeppelin. Hulett provides a chronicle of the band’s career, which began 40years ago and was wisely put on hiatus with the death of drummer John Bonham.As its subtitle promises, the bulk of the book is devoted to photographs,although the pictures don’t tell the entire story. Most were snapped by alegion of photographers with backstage passes in the mid-‘70s and are ofvarying qualitymany have the graininess of newsprint. Fans might be interestednevertheless because most had never been published.

One 1973 picture from an end of tour party isenlightening in view of the current controversy over Roman Polanski’s long-agosexual adventures with an underage girl in Los Angeles. The photo shows JimmyPage with his “companion,” Lori Maddox. The caption notes, “She was justfourteen years old when he first met her.” Times certainly have changed.