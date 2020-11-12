'Grafton' (Arcadia Publishing), by Debra Krueger and the Grafton Historical Society

The introduction tells us that Grafton was named for one of Dublin’s main thoroughfares and chronicles the development of the Ozaukee County community in broad strokes. Like every title in Arcadia’s fast growing “Images of America” series, Grafton’s focus is on the photos, the majority of them visual records of the town and its people in the first half of the last century. Grafton’s roots as a farm community are evident, as is the growth of industry and commerce. One of the town’s most interesting—and surprising—businesses was a 1910s through ‘20s studio where many performers left a wax impression of their music, including several early blues artists who recorded there for the Paramount label.