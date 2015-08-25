Graphique de la Rue: The Signs of Paris (Princeton Architectural Press), by Louise Fili

We usually take the signage we see for granted, but travel to foreign parts and eyes can open at the wonder of it all. Designer Louise Fili has roamed the streets of Paris for years with her camera, delighting not only in the Louvre but the treasures to be found on the storefronts of bakeries and bistros, whether wrought from iron and mosaic tile, carved in concrete or lit by neon. “Only in Paris could a public toilet be considered a historical monument,” she observes. Many of the signs photographed for Graphique de la Rue represent typography at its most elegant.