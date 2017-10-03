Great Heroes for Children by Author Brad Meltzer

× Expand Andy Ryan Brad Meltz

There is no doubt that Brad Meltzer has had a prolific career as a writer. All 10 of his suspense novels, including his first published work, The Tenth Justice, have appeared on The New York Times Best Seller list, and in addition to his fiction, Meltzer is one of few writers who have also had their work appear on bestseller’s lists in non-fiction, advice, children’s stories and comic books.

When he is not busy writing, Meltzer hosts the shows “Decoded” and “Lost History” on the History Channel and H2, and it was on “Lost History” in 2015 that he helped find the missing 9/11 flag that the firefighters raised at Ground Zero. A graduate of Columbia Law School, many of Meltzer’s stories center on government conspiracy and follow powerful characters as they reinterpret American history.

In a very personal attempt to provide his own children with better historical heroes to look up to, Meltzer kicked off the children’s series “Ordinary People Change the World” in 2014 with the illustrated stories of I am Amelia Earhart and I am Abraham Lincoln. This fun, fact-filled biography collection now boasts more than a dozen installments that feature historical figures from Albert Einstein and Helen Keller to Rosa Parks and Jim Henson. Each child-friendly narrative seeks to show young people how they can make a difference and contribute to changing the world for the better. Meltzer will discuss his newest book in the collection, I am Harriet Tubman, at Books & Company in Oconomowoc at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Book Happening:

Matthew Janzen

6:30 p.m., Oct. 11

Company Brewing

735 E. Center St.

There are hundreds of craft breweries in Wisconsin, and over the last two years, author and photographer Matthew Janzen collected stories and pictures from more than 130 breweries, farms, factories and industry suppliers across the state. Janzen has recently released a beautiful coffee-table book, State of Craft Beer, which details the eclectic stories behind the people and places who bring Wisconsin some of the nation’s best small-craft breweries. On Oct. 11, Wisconsin Foodie will present the State of Craft Beer book release and beer dinner. Tickets can be purchased in advance at brownpapertickets.com.