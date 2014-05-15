Great War Espionage

×

A century ago the world was plunged into the Great War and a captivating, intelligent new World War I espionage tale by British author David Downing melds accurate historical detail with intricately crafted plotlines as it transports readers from China to San Francisco, Britain and beyond. Jack of Spies centers on Jack McColl, a British car salesman with a knack for languages who has always dreamed of working as a spy. When we meet him, Jack is traveling the world with his brother selling luxury cars before delightedly landing a part-time position working as a spy for the Royal Navy. However, what begins as innocent spy catching soon grows to involve dangerous knife attacks and geopolitical conflict on the eve of a worldwide battle. Add in a love interest in the form of opinionated, headstrong American Caitlin Hanley and you wind up with a complex thriller filled with romance, intrigue and whirlwind excitement.

Downing is well known for his previous spine-chilling World War II novels, including The Station Series , a collection of six WWII mysteries all named after distinct European train stations.

Downing will discuss Jack of Spies at Mystery One Bookstore (2109 N. Prospect Ave.) at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 16, and at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.) that same evening at 7 p.m.

Book Happening

Robert Tanzilo

7 p.m., May 21

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Hidden History of Milwaukee by local author and historian Robert Tanzilo takes readers on a wondrous journey of the best of our city’s past. Travel from the wings of the Art Museum to the depths of our breweries to uncover some of the stories behind the Cream City’s most famous landmarks.