Greek Mythology for Beginners (For Beginners), by Joe Lee

×

It’s hard to get a grip on the world of medicine, movies, literature, psychology or politics without reference to ancient Greece. Joe Lee, described as “illustrator, cartoonist, writer and clown,” takes a light approach to a heavy subject with Greek Mythology for Beginners . Lee humorously summarizes the attributes of Olympians, Titans, demigods, heroes and the monsters they met on their odysseys, and shows the influence of the ancients on everyone from Sigmund Freud to Ray Harryhausen. He describes Hera as “wife of serial adulterer Zeus and, ironically, goddess of marriage.”