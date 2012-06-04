'Green Shore' Brings to Life Greek Unrest

Bakopoulos explores 1967 military coup through family's eyes

In 1967, a military coup toppled the Greek government and ushered in a seven-year period of devastating domestic brutality and repression. Author Natalie Bakopoulos recreates one family's experiences during this tumultuous time in <em>The Green Shore</em>. This debut novel follows four main characters: Sophie, a student of French literature who finds herself caught up in the resistance movement; Sophie's uncle Mihalis, a celebrated poet struggling to make peace with his estranged wife; Sophie's mother Eleni, a widowed doctor who is hard-pressed to find passion for anything, either personal or political; and Anna, Sophie's younger sister, who watches the resistance with growing anxiety.<em><br /><br />The Green Shore</em> is an extremely compelling, deeply personal tale. Despite the political drama that plays out throughout the story, at its heart this novel is an exploration of how we express love&mdash;to our family, partners and country&mdash;during the most difficult of times. Each character reveals her or himself through the political and private circumstances they face. Spanning Athens and Paris, this searing literary accomplishment renders clear a monumental episode in our world history through the very intimate portrait of one family.<br /><br />Bakopoulos earned her MFA from the University of Michigan, where she currently teaches. Her short fiction has appeared in <em>Tin House</em>, <em>Ninth Letter</em> and <em>Granta Online</em>. She is a contributing editor for the online journal <em>Fiction Writers Review</em>. Bakopoulos will discuss <em>The Green Shore</em> at <strong>Boswell Book Co. </strong>on June 8 at 7 p.m.