'Green Shore' Brings to Life Greek Unrest

In 1967, a military coup toppled the Greek government and ushered in a seven-year period of devastating domestic brutality and repression. Author Natalie Bakopoulos recreates one family's experiences during this tumultuous time in <em>The Green Shore</em>. This debut novel follows four main characters: Sophie, a student of French literature who finds herself caught up in the resistance movement; Sophie's uncle Mihalis, a celebrated poet struggling to make peace with his estranged wife; Sophie's mother Eleni, a widowed doctor who is hard-pressed to find passion for anything, either personal or political; and Anna, Sophie's younger sister, who watches the resistance with growing anxiety.<em><br /><br />The Green Shore</em> is an extremely compelling, deeply personal tale. Despite the political drama that plays out throughout the story, at its heart this novel is an exploration of how we express love—to our family, partners and country—during the most difficult of times. Each character reveals her or himself through the political and private circumstances they face. Spanning Athens and Paris, this searing literary accomplishment renders clear a monumental episode in our world history through the very intimate portrait of one family.<br /><br />Bakopoulos earned her MFA from the University of Michigan, where she currently teaches. Her short fiction has appeared in <em>Tin House</em>, <em>Ninth Letter</em> and <em>Granta Online</em>. She is a contributing editor for the online journal <em>Fiction Writers Review</em>. Bakopoulos will discuss <em>The Green Shore</em> at <strong>Boswell Book Co. </strong>on June 8 at 7 p.m.