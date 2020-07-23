Guide to Historic Artists' Homes & Studios (Princeton Architectural Press), by Valerie A. Balint

Here’s a niche in the tourist industry: historic artists’ homes and studios. The Guide produced for the National Trust for Historic Preservation includes nearly 50 such sites broken down by region in the Continental United States. Hawaii and Alaska are omitted, but so is Wisconsin. Taliesin? Well, Frank Lloyd Wright’s home-studio-academy isn’t part of the Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios network whose components are represented here. Each of the Guide’s entries includes a description and photos of the site and some background information on the person who once lived and worked there. Included is a rough cross-section of 19th and 20th century American painters, sculptors and other visual artists familiar or otherwise. The overall impression: artists’ environments are as different from one another as the art they produce.

To read more book reviews, click here.

To read more articles by David Luhrssen, click here.