Gunman at Milwaukee Landmark in Nick Petrie’s Latest Novel

Can you imagine a suspicious man waltzing into the downtown Milwaukee Public Market brandishing a gun? Do you want to? Whether you’d like to consider it or not, this is exactly what happens in Whitefish Bay author Nick Petrie’s most recent suspense novel, The Breaker.

In the latest fast-paced installment of Petrie’s Peter Ash novel series, Peter, a modern war veteran with an unusual skill set, is laying low in Milwaukee rehabbing houses until a fortuitous run-in with a young gunman at one of the city’s most popular public attractions pulls him into the center of an unbelievable crime that is tangled up with illicit enemies and dark technology. This terrifyingly too-close-to-home thriller will seem extra eerie in its detailed descriptions of the city that only a local would catch but rest assured that Peter Ash is working hard to keep Milwaukee safe in the sixth novel in this award-winning series.

Author Nick Petrie will appear virtually in a free event co-sponsored by Boswell Books and Oconomowoc’s Books & Co. Petrie, a winner of the ITW Thriller Award and the Barry Award for Best First Novel, will be in conversation with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor, Jim Higgins, on Tuesday, January 12 at 7pm. Interested attendees can register for the event at boswellbooks.com and receive 20% off an autographed copy of The Breaker.