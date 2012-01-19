Hannah Pittard Finds Her Way to Sugar Maple

<em>The Fates Will Find Their Way </em>is the haunting first novel by acclaimed short-story writer Hannah Pittard. The unforgettable story centers on the disappearance of 16-year-old Nora Lindell, as told by the neighborhood boys who can't quite let her go. Captured through the narrative voice of Nora's male classmates, Pittard's well-crafted novel sheds light on the lives of these boys, now grown men with wives and families of their own, the progress of the sister Nora left behind and the other families in this sleepy suburban town. The truth about Nora remains tantalizingly out of reach throughout this elegantly told tale, but the many possibilities are so captivating that readers will find a richer experience within the chain of maybes and what-ifs. In the end, one thing is certain: Nora's disappearance continues to beat in the hearts of the teen boys she left behind.<br /><br />Pittard graduated from the University of Chicago and earned her MFA in creative writing at the University of Virginia. Her short fiction has appeared in <em>McSweeney's</em>,<em> The Oxford American</em> and the <em>2008 Best American Short Stories' 100 Distinguished Stories</em>. She was the recipient of the 2006 Amanda Davis Highwire Fiction Award. Pittard will appear with fellow author Patrick Somerville (<em>The Universe in Miniature in Miniature</em>) at <strong>Sugar Maple</strong> (441 E. Lincoln Ave.) on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. <p> </p>