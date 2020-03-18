Harley-Davidson WLA (Schiffer Military), by Robert S. Kim

Before Harley-Davidson motorcycles became the roaring menace machine for biker gangs (and later, the fantasy vehicle of Baby Boomers), it served in the war against the Axis. In Harley-Davidson WLA, Robert Kim explores the main American military motorcycle of World War II, a vehicle whose story fell into relative obscurity. The bikes were used by couriers and MPs and were shipped by the tens of thousands to other Allied powers. The Soviet Union deployed them on the frontlines to spearhead offensives against the Germans. Durable, easy to maintain and fuel efficient, the WLA was one of the Arsenal of Democracy’s most successful armaments. Harley-Davidson WLA is profusely illustrated and documented.