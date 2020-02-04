'Harvest the Vote: How Democrats Can Win Again in Rural America' (Ecco), by Jane Kleeb

As chair of Nebraska’s Democratic Party, Jane Kleeb is in the center of the story she tells: Farms and small towns are hurting, sometimes from GOP policies, and should be ripe for picking come Election Day. When it comes to wedge issues, she insists that the way is not to dissemble or condescend, but to “focus on the issues where we are standing together.” As things stand, small town schools and hospitals are closing and farmers “are living on razor-thin margins” when they aren’t giving up altogether. Harvest the Vote contains a hopeful message and a rebuke to progressive “purists” with uninformed assumptions about rural America.