I Hate New Music: The Classic Rock Manifesto (Backbeat Books), by Dave Thompson

Precious little quality rock 'n' roll has been made since 1976. That's the premise of cranky British writer Dave Thompson's I Hate New Music. Subtitled "The Classic Rock Manifesto," this biting 225-page diatribe argues that Foghat trumps Foo Fighters, Blue Öyster Cult outshines The White Stripes and Steve Miller kicks Dave Matthews' ass. Even though he recognizes the excess of the live double LP, the pretentiousness of the concept album and the absurdity of the reunion tour, Thompson-a contributor to Goldmine, Mojo and Rolling Stone-still prefers all of them over anything by Oasis. Even if you disagree with some of his points (and you will), you'll be hard-pressed to find better descriptions of the "classic rock moments" in each song that comprises Thompson's list of the top 100 tracks released between 1968 and 1976. And you'll probably never hear Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band the same way again.