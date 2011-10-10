Haunted Wisconsin (University of Wisconsin Press), by Michael Norman

It's the time of year when you expect the nights to get cold and frost to settle on the pumpkins—autumn, when the spirits rise and people enjoy the exhilarating sensation of fear. Right on time, Michael Norman brings us the newest edition of Haunted Wisconsin. Norman frames the good-natured horror across the state, including haunts ranging to the north (a tale concerning Ghost Island, set in the fabled Chippewa Flowage, where the voices of poltergeists reverberate among the trees and haunt the fishermen) and the south (with the standout story “Someone to Watch Over Me,” set in Wisconsin's oldest inn at Mineral Point, known as the Walker House). Norman is professor emeritus of journalism at UW-River Falls, as well as a playwright. He has been uncovering ghost tales since 1980, when the original Haunted Wisconsin was published. (Thomas J. Hammer)