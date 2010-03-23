Havana Revisited: An Architectural Heritage (W.W. Norton), by Cathryn Griffith

×

Havana has long beena jewel among Caribbean cities; it could beargued that its distressed beauty has been preserved from “development” as anunintended consequence of Castro’s revolution. In the profusely and colorfullyillustrated Havana Revisited,photographer Cathryn Griffith and a half-dozen essayists survey the city’sarchitecture by juxtaposing contemporary photographs with beautiful vintagepostcards of the same scenes. Of course, many buildings have been repurposed.The Beaux-Arts Produce Exchange, seen in an Art Nouveau postcard, is now RadioHavana. Alas, even in Havana,some landmarks have been lost.

