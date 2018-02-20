'Healthcare 911' Diagnoses America's Sick Health Care System

Bhupendra O. Khatri has been practicing medicine for roughly four decades, so he knows first-hand the daily stresses and pressures that bedevil doctors as they strive to provide quality medical attention while at the same time being forced to face the unrelenting demands of private insurance companies and bear the burdensome repercussions of legislators’ decisions in pushing policies that often benefit corporate profit over patient care.

Khatri, who currently serves as medical director of the Center for Neurological Disorders in Milwaukee, is the author of Healthcare 911: How America’s Broken Healthcare System is Driving Doctors to Despair, Depriving Patients of Care, and Destroying Our Reputation in The World, an eye-opening narrative filled with hundreds of stories of physician burnout and the unprecedented ways that this growing crisis is affecting patient care. In Healthcare 911, Khatri argues that this emergency must be resolved before a growing and aging American population ends up facing a dire physician shortage. Voted one of Milwaukee’s top doctors, Khatri is also the author of Healing the Soul: Unexpected Stories of Courage, Hope, and the Power of the Mind, an award-winning medical anthology filled with stories taken from his years working as a neurologist and with patients suffering from MS.

Khatri will appear at Boswell Book Company at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.