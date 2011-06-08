'Hell Is Empty' Full of Riveting Adventure

The celebrated genres of crime fiction and Western adventure are brought together in Hell Is Empty, the seventh chronicle in novelist Craig Johnson's best-selling Walt Longmire series. Hell Is Empty is the latest installment in an epic saga that is currently in production as a television movie to air on TNT. At the heart of each of these legendary tales is Sheriff Walt Longmire, who has been maintaining law and order in Absaroka County, Wyo., for 30 years through his intelligence, chivalrous sense of honor and heroic bravery. In this newest release, Sheriff Longmire once again proves to be the quintessential cowboy as he sets out to track down three escaped killers who are hiding out in Wyoming's Big Horn Mountains. Longmire is accompanied by an old Crow Indian and armed with nothing more than a copy of Dante's Inferno. Hell Is Empty beautifully marries cutting-edge suspense, Western lore and supernatural mysticism in a riveting adventure that is filled with humor, detailed imagery and classically drawn characters that represent the most extreme polarities of good and evil.

Johnson has won numerous accolades for the Longmire series of novels, including landing on Publishers Weekly's Best Books of the Year list (2009) and earning the Western Writers of America's Spur Award for Best Novel (2008). Johnson will discuss Hell Is Empty at Next Chapter Bookshop in Mequon on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m.