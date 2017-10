One of the odd things in the early interviews collected in Hendrix on Hendrix are the many comparisons with Bob Dylan. Not only did several writers wonder whether Dylan influenced the guitarist’s trippier lyrics; some thought he looked like the Bard from Hibbing. Running through this historically interesting anthology of reporting from ground zero of the great cultural shift of the 1960s is the good humored, self-deprecating modesty of the musician who pushed the electric guitar to new worlds.