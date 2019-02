It was over a century ago that the Romanov dynasty collapsed and the last Russian czar and his family were executed by firing squad in a desolate Siberian cellar; however, the story still retains enough mystery and intrigue to compel modern audiences. Much of the lingering suspense has centered around questions of whether the entire Romanov family was murdered, or if any of the five children somehow managed to escape alive.

The gripping historical novel I Was Anastasia by Ariel Lawhon tells the tale of the Romanov’s famous fall from grace through the stories of two women—or possibly a single one. The novel unexpectedly begins in America, in 1970, and works its way backwards in time, unraveling the life of a woman named Anna Anderson who claims to be the surviving Grand Duchess. A parallel biography of Princess Anastasia runs in the reverse direction, beginning in 1917 and moving forward from the moment that the Romanovs were first taken prisoner in their palace. The two dynamic stories converge in a thrilling climax a year later on the fateful day of the assassinations, but not before readers uncover a deeply layered historical thriller based on true events and filled with irresistible characters and their detailed lives.

I was Anastasia is Lawhon’s third book of historical fiction. A prolific blogger, she is the co-founder of the popular website shereads.org. The writer, who is based in Nashville, Tenn., will be in Wisconsin for two upcoming Milwaukee area events. She will visit Books and Company in Oconomowoc on at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, and is scheduled to appear at the Lynden Sculpture Garden Women’s Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7.