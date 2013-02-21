A broad history comes to life in Europe and the Islamic World: A History , written by three distinguished scholars: John Tolan, Gilles Veinstein and Henry Laurens. This captivating and groundbreaking work sheds light on the shared roots of Islamic and European cultures as it recounts wars and crusades, commerce and slavery, and the intellectual and artistic pursuits of people in both the European nations and across the Muslim world since the 7th Century. An overarching message of the book is that despite the diversity of Europe and Islam, the ongoing encounters between the two powers have profoundly shaped both regions throughout history.

Author John Tolan is originally from Milwaukee and is a graduate of both Yale and the University of Chicago. He currently serves as a professor of medieval history at the Université de Nantes (France). John Tolan will speak at Boswell Book Co. on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

Despite what the Groundhog predicted, it is still winter in Wisconsin. The Wilson Center for the Arts has designed a new children’s program, “Winter Tales by the Fire,” that will make both children and adults glad to snuggle up next to the Wilson Center fireplace. This event features local storyteller Sheri Williams Pannell in a one-hour program, followed by warm treats for the entire family. Sheri Williams Pannell is a local director, playwright and actor who currently works at First Stage Children’s Theater as lead teacher. “Winter Tales by the Fire” will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5, with free admission for children ages 2 and younger.

