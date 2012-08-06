Honky Tonk: Portraits of Country Music (W.W. Norton), by Henry Horenstein

You could say Henry Horenstein wrote the book on photographyseveral, in fact. But long before he became a photography professor at Rhode Island School of Design, Horenstein roamed honky-tonks and country music festivals, making pictures of musicians such as Del McCoury, Hank Snow and Waylon Jennings. Some 100 of his black-and-white photographs from the 1970s (plus a few newer images) are collected between the covers of <em>Honky Tonk</em>. Whether or not you agree with the remark in the introduction that the decade of the '70s was “the last great era of country music,” it represented a time when country hadn't yet moved to the suburbs, when honky-tonking still flourished and the fans wore the creased faces and calloused hands of a working-class audience. <br /> <p><strong> </strong></p>