By Hook or By Crook and 30 More of the Best Crime Mystery Stories of the Year (Tyrus Books), Edited by Ed Gorman & Martin H. Greenberg

2009 was a landmark year for the mystery genre, according to the introduction of By Hook or By Crook. It was the 80th anniversary of the publication of the first installment of Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon in Black Mask magazine. It was also the bicentennial of Edgar Allan Poe's birth. And it was a year of loss, with the deaths of a number of the mystery genre’s heavy hitters.

Given the year’s significance, editors Ed Gorman and Martin H. Greenberg found it fitting to anthologize some of 2009's best works. The 600-page By Hook or By Crook,a phrase that means "by any means necessary," includes old-fashioned whodunits, multicultural mysteries and plenty of stories narrated by criminals unveiling their schemes. Highlights include Mary Higgins Clark's Poe-inspired "The Tell-Tale Purr," a black comedy of attempted geronticide, along with Laura Lippman's wickedly satisfying narrative of a murderous mom in "Cougar." Contributions from Dennis Lehane, Max Allan Collins, Charlie Drees, Marcia Muller and others make this well-rounded collection essential reading for fans of the genre and good fun for casual readers in want of literary candy.