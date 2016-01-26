The Horror of Marriage?

Milwaukee’s Jim Cryns has written about sports and has delved into the horror genre. With Marry Her Anyway, Cryns connects the dots between horror and romance. His protagonist Brody, who broke his nose a few days earlier, is driving with new fiancé Kate from Milwaukee to Green Bay on a dreary November day. She’s reading Steven King and he’s worrying about that dreaded first meeting with her parents.

Along the way, Cryns takes some well-deserved shots at the generally declining state of the world, including the “ass-clowns with laptops and cellphones” who pass themselves off as journalists. The setting and situations are recognizably Milwaukee. And yes, love and marriage, never easy propositions, have gotten tougher.

Cryns will sign Marry Her Anyway at the Oscar Grady Library, 151 S. Main St., Saukville, from 1-3 p.m., Jan. 23.