Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America (Nation Books), by John Nichols

The challenge for John Nichols in writing Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse is the disruptive speed of the chaos that spreads around the 45th president. Barely has the book been shipped than Donald Trump’s chief strategist and link to billionaire donors, Steve Bannon, gets the sack. Writing with greater fair play and adherence to facts than most pundits on the opposite side, the nationally known Madison journalist maps out a president bereft of ideas and indebted to far-right money interests and their foot soldiers in the tea party and beyond. And yet, no author can keep up as the tilt-a-whirl Trump administration keeps spinning. John Kelly, still homeland security secretary when Horsemen went to print, is now White House chief of staff, and the general is jettisoning loose canons. Nichols takes the blunt-talking ex-Marine to task for not speaking truth to Trump, but as chief of staff, Kelly has already pushed out the absurd Anthony Scaramucci and the hateful Bannon. A revised edition might be necessary next month.