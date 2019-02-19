How Broadway 'Rose Up' and Advocated Change in America

Since time immemorial, art has existed as a way to express highly personal human stories that represent much larger social and political forces. Broadway plays and musicals have served as important catalysts in social commentary and have long existed as a way for audience-goers to understand opposing points of view.

Over the past 25 years, the theater has reasserted its role as a progressive cultural influence to advocate for change in American society on some of today’s hottest issues of concern. Rise Up! Broadway and American Society from ‘Angels in America’ to ‘Hamilton’ is a new book by long-time Chicago theater critic Chris Jones that chronologically details some of the theater productions that both challenged and reimagined American society on issues ranging from AIDS to the founding of our country.

This lively book opens in the early 1990s by casting a spotlight on plays like Angels in America and Rent, groundbreaking performances that explored the AIDS crisis and perfected the artistry of evoking empathy for those who were most alienated. As the 21st century dawned, it was the theater community that harnessed the stage to demonstrate our collective feelings of American resolve and courage following the 9/11 terrorist attacks; and most recently, with the cast of the highest grossing Broadway show of all time addressing the newly elected U.S. vice president in a plea for tolerance and humanity.

In Rise Up! Jones demonstrates how the theatrical arts have reasserted themselves into important political and social conversations by using modern creativity and artistic innovation. He will appear at Boswell Book Co. in conversation with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s artistic director Mark Clements at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.