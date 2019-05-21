Humor and Empathy of 'The Hot Young Widows Club'

× Expand Photo credit: Brandon Werth Photography Nora McInerny

No one ever wants to experience grief. And no one wants to talk about grief. So when you ask a grieving person how they are doing, both parties usually find that the easiest answer is a ubiquitous “fine.” Minneapolis-based creative Nora McInerny is using biting humor and genuine empathy to break open conversations on taboo topics like grief and loss. Personally, Nora has surmounted huge tragedies—her husband died from a brain tumor at age 35, coming only weeks after she miscarried her second child and lost her dad to cancer. And even though she said she was fine when asked, she was actually terribly lonely and lost. If you subscribe to the motto, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” McInerny would qualify as the CEO of a very successful lemonade stand.

McInerny is the host of the popular podcast “Terrible, Thanks for Asking” and the author of three wise and witty books. Her new book, The Hot Young Widows Club, is based on the online community she co-founded as part of her non-profit “Still Kickin” and takes a deep dive into some uncomfortable topics with acumen and aphorism. The Hot Young Widows Club is an essential tool for anyone who has lost a loved one or mourned the end of an important chapter in their life. Through her intimate stories and her gentle, yet quirky Midwestern humor, McInerny shares sage advice on how to navigate life’s greatest challenges.

McInerny will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. She will be joined by the co-founder of the real Hot Young Widows Club, Moe Richardson.