Humor, Sadness and Struggle

Adam Johnson won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for The Orphan Master’s Son , his absorbing, eye-opening novel set in Kim Jong-il’s North Korea. Now Johnson is out with an expansive collection of short stories entitled Fortune Smiles: Stories , a deeply affecting and perceptive compilation that was recently shortlisted for the National Book Award. With fascinating tales spanning the globe from post-Katrina New Orleans to contemporary Berlin, Johnson has woven together a tapestry of narratives that focus on love, loss and life-changing decisions made by characters who are peculiar, disturbed and above all else, desperately human.

Each of these six stories, every one long enough to be a stand-alone novella, encapsulates both humor and sadness, with despairing male protagonists at their center. In “Nirvana,” the narrator in a slightly futuristic world turns to a hologrammed president for comfort; in “Hurricanes Anonymous,” a man finds himself with his life turned upside down following the devastations of hurricanes Katrina and Rita; and in the title story, Johnson follows two North Korean defectors who are struggling to assimilate to a new life in Seoul. In Fortune Smiles , Johnson has beautifully captured the moral struggles of humanity with courage, insightfulness and precision.

Johnson serves as a professor of English at Stanford University. In addition to his award-winning novel The Orphan Master’s Son , Johnson is the author of the novel Parasites Like Us and the short story collection Emporium. Adam Johnson will appear at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.

Book Happening:

Wisconsin Book Festival

Oct. 22-25

Various Locations

Madison, Wis.

This weekend Madison will host the Wisconsin Book Festival, a four-day celebration of books that will feature more than 70 events at locations across the city. A diverse group of authors is scheduled to appear, from National Book Award-winner Timothy Egan ( The Big Burn ) and New York Times bestselling author Azar Nafisi ( The Republic of Imagination ) to award-winning children’s author Kevin Henkes ( Waiting ) and Wisconsin Poet Laureate Kim Blaeser. Information can be found online at wisconsinbookfestival.org.