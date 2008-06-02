Hyphenated Life

×

“To hyphenate or not to hyphenate”is a question that sometimes perplexes even the most seasoned writer or editor.What’s more, the use of hyphens to express a dual identity has been a source ofcontention for nearly a century. Those who oppose hyphenated ethnic terms,whether Latin-American or British-Pakistani, claim they are divisive. Those infavor believe they’re the only way to give equal credence to one’s ancestralpast and immediate present.

As far as Montreal-born,Milwaukee-based Indian writer ShaunaSingh Baldwin is concerned, the more hyphenated you are, the better. She’salways bridled at terms that seek to place a geographical limit on her breadthof experience and range of expression. Even the name of her new book serves asa curt rebuttal, further underlined by the broad geographical base it drawsupon. We Are Not in Pakistan is acollection of short stories in which voices from the Ukraine , Mexico , India , Greece and the United States clamor for attention, drawing the reader into intimate confidences that bearenough universal semblance that they succeed in blurring geographicalboundaries.

In the title story an angry youngwoman of mixed descent sharpens her knife-edged insecurities against herPakistani grandmother. “Only a Button” recounts the Chernobyl disaster through the eyes of asubservient Russian housewife whose husband oversees the reactor that sodisastrously malfunctioned. In “The Distance Between Us” the author delves intothe racism leveled at those of Eastern descent after 9/11. Anxiety, fear, hopeand our fierce protective instincts are emotions with a universal currency thatis exchanged generously in Singh’s neat prose. The author re ads from her new collection of stories at the HarryW. Schwartz Bookshop in Shorewood, June 10, at 7 p.m.