Iggy Pop: Open Up and Bleed

FormerMojo magazine editor Paul Trynkaappears to have spent 15 years, on and off, interviewing thousands of people,listening to an ungodly number of recordings and poring over tens of thousandsof pages of documents and photographs, only to come up with one importantrevelation about singer Iggy Pop: Contrary to myth, Iggy (real name: JimOsterberg) was extremely well regarded in school and in his neighborhood ofAirstream trailers, which carried little or no social stigma during hisupbringing. In the first chapter of his book, Iggy Pop, Trynka documents this fact in interesting detail.