Impersonation Through Poetry

Lipograms, which date back to the sixth century B.C.E., are word games in which certain letters of the alphabet are omitted from a piece of work. In a stunningly creative new book of poetry, Impersonations, Milwaukee poet Mark Zimmermann has used the lipogram style by limiting his prose to only the letters contained in the names of the historical and contemporary characters that are the narrative voices of the works. These eloquent poems allow everyone from Walt Disney to Ted Kaczynski to express themselves in unique, convincing voices. Despite the linguistic limitations that this style evokes, Zimmermann manages to produce poems that are witty and literary.

Zimmermann currently teaches English at the Milwaukee School of Engineering and also represents the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets on the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission. His poetry has been published in numerous journals and anthologies. Zimmermann will discuss his new book at Boswell Books Co. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Book Happening:

Stephen Anderson

7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15

Woodland Pattern Book Center

720 E Locust St.

Award-winning poet Stephen Anderson’s poems have been featured in numerous collections and read aloud on WUWM’s “Lake Effect.” His newest work is entitled Navigating the Sun. Anderson will perform a live reading at Woodland Pattern Book Center.