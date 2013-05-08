Jailbirds and Ruthless Killers

×

Too-smart-for-his-own-good Jay Davidovich is the centerpiece of Hillary Bell Locke’s new novel Jail Coach . Davidovich is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a loss prevention specialist whose job is to protect company property, which in this case turns out to be Kent Trowbridge, a Hollywood star with a new film on the horizon. After Trowbridge is arrested on drunk-driving charges, Davidovich and his team must scramble to secure the star’s future and eliminate any more movie star screw-ups. This means dealing with some heavy-handed enemies as well as hiring a jail coach.

The jail coach, whose role is to ensure this Hollywood bad boy’s survival in prison, is Katrina Thompson, an ex-Marine and former jailbird with baggage of her own, namely in the form of the ruthless killer Stan Chaladian. Before he knows it, Davidovich is chasing “Hurricane” Katrina across the country trying to save her from Chaladian and convince her to return to Trowbridge. Along the way, he must find time to deal with his own broken relationship with his wife Rachel. Jail Coach is a lively tale of suspense and intrigue filled with well-developed characters and fast-paced plotlines. Readers will cheer for Jay as he fights to eliminate any obstacle in his path, by any means necessary.

Author Hillary Bell Locke is the nom de plume for Michael Bowen, a trial lawyer in Milwaukee. Bowen graduated with honors from Harvard Law School and is the author of numerous mystery novels. Michael Bowen will speak at Boswell Book Co. on Wednesday, May 15, at 7 p.m.