John Gilman: Milwaukee’s ‘Footsoldier for Peace’

The old adage saysthat with age comes wisdom. In the autobiography Footsoldier for Peace and Justice, John Gilman shares the wisdomthat has come as a result of his life experiences.%uFFFD In his many rolesa decorated hero in WorldWar II, an outspoken critic of the recent Bush era and a public supporter ofCuban socialismGilman has resolutely advocated for peace and justice in theworld.

Gilman’s progressivebeliefs compelled him to action early in life. By the time he reached highschool, he was selling newspapers for a Communist weekly and leading hisclassmates in a strike demanding a new school building. Despite some governmentconcerns about his allegiance, Gilman was drafted into World War II and spentnine months on the front line proudly fighting for his country and earningmultiple medals for his service.

Once Gilman returnedfrom the war and settled in Milwaukee,he quickly became a leader in the city and unwaveringly proclaimed his liberalopinions. His leadership earned him positions as director of the WisconsinCivil Rights Congress, leader of the local Anti-Defamation League and head ofthe Milwaukeechapter of the People’s Coalition for Peace and Justice. Similarly, he was anactive member in other organizations that worked to exculpate the unjustlypersecuted.

His views andactions were not without consequence, however; Gilman was twice called beforethe House Un-American Activities Committee, was harassed by the FBI and saw hisbusiness vandalized on more than one occasion.

Despite theseobstacles, to this day Gilman remains a lively and compelling peace activist.He will discuss his book Footsoldier forPeace and Justice on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, located at 3224 Gordon Placein Milwaukee.