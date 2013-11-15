Journalist Ethan Casey’s ‘Road Trip’

×

Trekking across the continental United States, covering 18,000 miles in 3 1/2 months, sounds like a grand adventure. This is the journey that veteran journalist Ethan Casey undertook in 2012. Casey’s cross-country voyage was intentionally set following the presidential election of 2012 to give the author insight into American thoughts and opinions regarding the government and politics in today’s America. Throughout his journey, Casey spoke with countless citizens from a wide cross-section of the political spectrum to learn about the country’s current political and social climate.

His adventure is beautifully captured in his new travelogue Home Free : An American Road Trip . This epic tale follows Casey on his coast-to-coast journey and introduces readers to a diverse range of Americans. Readers will get to know citizens from every region of the country as they share their thoughts, hopes and fears about life in the United States. Casey’s narrative travel writing will propel readers into the minds of America’s citizens with humor, candor and honest reflection.

Casey is an internationally known journalist who has previously penned travelogues on Pakistan and Haiti. He has also worked as a foreign correspondent for The Globe and Mail , The Boston Globe and the South China Morning Post ; covered crises in Zimbabwe and Haiti; and has written extensively on several Asian countries. An Oconomowoc native, Casey will return to his hometown at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Books & Company, 1039 Summit Ave.

Book Happening

Jayson Iwen and Ernest Loesser

7 p.m., Nov. 15

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Aside from youth and Wisconsin addresses, Iwen and Loesser share a publisher, New York City’s Emergency Press. Iwen’s latest, Gnarly Wounds , purports to be the edited version of a manuscript by a Romanian dissident from the Communist era and taps into a pungent strain of Eastern European absurdist humor. Loesser’s Road Film is a collection of vivid poems and prose bits arranged to suggest the plot of a Hollywood road picture—one that probably could never be made.